A man showing off his kung-fu moves and boxing poses has been caught on camera trying to rob a Hunting and Fishing store in Westgate, Auckland.

CCTV footage posted on January 19 shows the man entering the store and looking through numerous items before launching into a barrage of punches in thin air.

The man, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, is then seen crouching down behind a rack of store items before allegedly stuffing his pants and T-shirt with goods and swiftly leaving the store.

An alleged thief who entered a Hunting and Fishing store in West Auckland was caught on CCTV throwing Rocky Balboa and kung-fu moves before attempting to take off with goods. Photo / CCTV

Hunting and Fishing Westgate posted the footage on Facebook, warning locals and shoppers to be "aware of this master criminal working in the Westgate area".

The alleged thief entered the store before throwing a number of punches and kung-fu moves in thin air. Photo / Hunting and Fishing Westgate

"We recommend you do not approach this individual as he is clearly a kung fu master and should be considered extremely dangerous," the store said with more than a hint of sarcasm.

The store, which posted the video to Facebook, has dubbed over the CCTV video with footage and music from Rocky Balboa and the Pink Panther.

The alleged thief is seen stuffing his pants and shirt with goods from the Westgate store in West Auckland. Photo / Hunting and Fishing Westgate

The store said that police had intercepted the man as he tried to flee the store. However police told the Herald last night they did not have a record of the incident.