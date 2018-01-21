Police are looking for the driver of a car who fled the scene after crashing through a wall of a Palmerston house early yesterday.

The car crashed off the railway overbridge on State Highway 1 in Palmerston at 12.50am yesterday and plunged down a bank on to Horse Range Rd, demolishing a power pole before crashing into the side of a small house in Ronaldsay St.

A police spokesman said that police were called to the incident but the driver had run off before they could be spoken to. Police were following a good line of inquiry, he said.

The Palmerston Volunteer Fire Brigade also attended.

Brigade Chief Fire Officer Gary Johnston said the car was on fire when emergency services arrived.

It had ended up in the bedroom of the house and it was fortunate no-one was in the house at the time, he said.