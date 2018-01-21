One person is critically injured and another seriously injured after a crash involving a car and a power pole in Masterton, near Wellington.

The Serious Crash Unit is on their way, a police media spokeswoman said.

Diversions are in place and people are recommended to avoid the crash area.

The crash occurred on Castlepoint Rd, between Mckinstry Ave and Masterton Stronvar Rd about 8.40pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire trucks were attending the crash.

This crash follows another earlier today in which a motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a fence on State Highway 2 at Mangatawhiri in the Waikato.

The crash happened near the intersection of SH2 and Mangatawhiri Rd, around 12.30pm.