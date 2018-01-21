Dan Randall sees new retirement villages popping up across Tauranga and wonders – where's my village?

"Where's the affordable housing for young families in a safe, quiet area?"

The 28-year-old Mount Maunganui security worker, his pregnant partner Kelda Richardson-Wait, 24, and their 4-year-old daughter have moved four times across three cities – Auckland, Tauranga and rural Hamilton - in the last year searching for somewhere with good jobs and affordable housing.

"We're just trying to find somewhere we can get a foot in the door and get ahead."

They landed in Tauranga late last year because Randall went to high school here and always wanted return to raise his family here, but it has been tough going so far.

Dan Randall on the beach at Papamoa with his daughter Miley, 4. Photo/supplied

The family spent their first couple of months living above a friend's place in Paengaroa because they could not find a rental they could afford in the city.

They now have a place on Maunganui Rd close to the fire station, where Randall is training to be a volunteer firefighter, but he said there was not much money left over after paying rent to save towards their dream of buying a home - something that would be even further out of reach if he wanted to stay in the Mount.

He was not surprised Tauranga had overtaken Auckland to have New Zealand's most unaffordable housing.

"That's 100 per cent right. It has changed a lot."