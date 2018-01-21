A car has rolled at the intersection of Cameron Rd and 19th Avenue outside Tauranga Hospital.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Megan Ruru said two cars were involved and everyone was out of their vehicles.

A fire crew was alerted to the crash at 2.22pm.

A reporter at the scene said a car was upside down in a lane but traffic was flowing around it.

Advertisement

A police officer at the scene said it appeared the flipped car had hit two parked cars.

The driver and two children were in Accident and Emergency at Tauranga Hospital but their conditions were unknown.

The crash was at the intersection of Cameron Rd and 19th Avenue. Image/Google Maps

Meanwhile, one lane of State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati is blocked after a car hit a barrier.

Ruru said no one was trapped. The crash happened about 2.18pm near the intersection with Sergeant Rd.