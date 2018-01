A motorcyclist is critically hurt after crashing into a fence on State Highway 2 at Mangatawhiri, in Waikato.

The crash happened near the intersection with the highway and Mangatawhiri Rd, around 12.30pm.

St John says one person has been taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

State Highway 2 is now open to one lane but there is congestion.

Advertisement

The NZ Transport Agency is urging drivers to follow the instructions of emergency services and watch their speed.