One person has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Christchurch.

Christchurch Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Sewell St, Linwood last night.

The assault occurred around 11.10pm and the victim is now in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Ford said a scene examination had commenced today and investigators are gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and liaising with the victim's family.

Advertisement

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Sewell St area around 11pm last night and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Information can be shared with Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.