Two people were stabbed and a third injured at a property in Panmure last night, a day after a car ploughed into two people during a street fight at the same address.

Police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting at the address in Tripoli Rd, Panmure at 11.30pm last night.

"It appears that a group of people had entered the house, confronting the occupants and damaging property," police said in a statement.

"Three people were injured during the incident - two with stab wounds and one with a blunt-force injury."

All three were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people found nearby are helping police with their inquiries. Nobody has been arrested over the incident.

Police believe this incident is connected to a fight at the same spot on Friday night, during which two people were struck by a car.

One of those hit by the car suffered life-threatening injuries and is in Auckland Hospital. The other, who suffered serious injuries, has been discharged from the hospital.

A scene guard is in place at the property and a scene examination will take place later today, police said.