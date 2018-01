A motorcyclist has died overnight after he was injured in a crash in Kinloch, near Taupo, yesterday afternoon.

His bike and a car collided on rural Whangamata Rd around 2.20pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital in a critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

No further details regarding the motorcyclist are available at this stage.