Thirteen fire crews were called to a large house fire on Wharfe Rd in Wellsford, north of Auckland, last night.

Nobody was inside the single-level, 400sq m property when it went up in flames just before 12.45am, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Megan Ruru said.

It appeared the garage attached to the house had been saved but it was unclear whether the property itself had been destroyed, Ruru said.

A fire investigator and four fire trucks are still at the scene.