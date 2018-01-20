The rogue boatie who foiled a third rocket launch attempt at Mahia Peninsula will not be charged, police say.

The Rocket Lab test launch of its second Electron rocket, called Still Testing, was close to lift-off yesterday when it had to abort due to reports of two stray vessels in the area.

It's the third time the rocket has tried to launch since May, when its first takeoff was almost successful - it reached space but failed to orbit after the launch was shut down due to communication issues.

People waiting at Bluck's Pit Rd, Nuhaka, for a rocket to be launched from Rocket Lab, Launch Complex One, Mahia Peninsula yesterday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Unfavourable weather hampered further efforts in December and another attempt began at 2.30pm yesterday for a four-hour window.

At its peak more than 10,000 people were tuning into the live stream on You Tube.

At 4.30pm conditions aligned and the rocket was preparing for takeoff, and was in countdown, when the vessels were spotted.

The exclusion zone had been well publicised for more than a week prior to the attempted launch, Rocket Lab said.

Police confirmed they had spoken to the skipper of a yacht and no charges would be filed.

The Police Maritime Unit had assisted the Hawke's Bay Regional Council in advising the skipper to leave the zone.

"The yacht then left the area, and no further action will be taken by police," a spokesman said.

Police said they weren't aware of any other vessels in the area.