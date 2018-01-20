Police have released photos of a car involved in an alleged hit and run in Panmure as they appeal for the driver to come forward.

Horrified residents near the scene on Tripoli Road said a man was trapped underneath the car for up to a minute as a group of people shook the car and threatened the driver.

The injured man remains in a critical condition after being hit by the car during a street fight on Friday night.

Two people were hit by a car and injured - one critically - during a street fight in Panmure.

Another person was injured but has since been discharged, an Auckland City Hospital spokeswoman confirmed.

Witnesses said there had been a party at one of the houses during the day that spun wildly out of control.

There were reports of young drunk men running down the road with baseball bats.

Party goers were allegedly throwing rocks from the roofs of the shops on Tripoli Rd before a fight broke out about 1.30am.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she and her husband watched in horror as a car drove down Tripoli Rd and into the brawling mob.

She didn't believe the driver knew anyone present.

A man was trapped under the car while an apparently oblivious group of people shook it, shouting abuse at the driver, she said.

"They didn't realise someone was under the car until we were running out," she said.

"It was so horrible."

Another woman recalled her horror at seeing the car come along the street.

The man trapped under the car was "under there for ages. Way too long," she said.

The car turned around and left the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said inquiries were ongoing to locate the driver.