Horrified residents say a man was trapped underneath a car for up to a minute while a rioting mob shook the vehicle and threatened the driver.

One woman, who was staying in a house nearby, said the scene was like something out of the movie Fight Club, with young, drunk, shirtless men punching each other and shouting in the street.

The man remains in a critical condition after being hit by the car during a street fight in Panmure in the early hours of this morning.

Another person was injured but has since been discharged, an Auckland City Hospital spokeswoman confirmed.

Neighbours of the residents who hosted a party which spun wildly out of control last night said they "just knew [a fight] was brewing" when they saw young drunk men running down the street with baseball bats in the early afternoon.

Those living at the house, who several residents in Tripoli Rd said were regular partiers, were apparently hosting a daytime drinking session which carried on into the night.

They have been living at the unit for about six months and according to several neighbours, loud parties and street fights were not uncommon.

The partygoers were throwing rocks from the roofs of the shops on Tripoli Rd before a fight broke out about 1.30am.

One woman, who asked not to be named to protect her safety, said she and her husband watched in horror as a car drove down Tripoli Rd and into the brawling mob.

She didn't believe the driver knew anyone present.

A man was trapped under the car while apparently oblivious rioters shook it, shouting abuse at the driver, she said.

"They didn't realise someone was under the car until we were running out," she said.

"It was so horrible."

Another woman, who also asked to remain anonymous, said the scene was "like bloody Fight Club".

She recalled her horror at seeing the car come along the street.

"I thought 'oh my god he's ploughed through everybody'."

The man trapped under the car was "under there for ages. Way too long," she said.

The car turned around and left the scene.

Today the scene on Tripoli Rd was cordoned off while police investigated.

Police laid yellow evidence markers, investigating the scene which was right outside Sommerville School.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said there were no updates at this stage and inquiries were ongoing to locate the offender.