A much loved feline member of the Whangaparaoa police force has died after being hit by a car.

Snickers found internet fame in 2016 when a picture of him as a kitten sleeping in a police hat did the rounds.

He was the offspring of a police staff member's cat litter and had been living at the Whangaparaoa station.

An Instagram page was set up to showcase his adventures on the force. Almost two years on, the beloved feline had more than 3000 followers.

It was on this well-followed page that the news of his passing was shared.

"Sadly our beloved Snickers crossed the rainbow bridge last night after being struck by a car.

"Snickers provided laughter and mirth to thousands worldwide via this Instagram account.

"From all of us Snicks wherever you may be now may there be lots of biscuits, cuddles and library visits."