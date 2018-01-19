A stash of guns, $2.5m cash and 2kg of meth have been found at a Te Atatu property by police who were called to break up a couple of men fighting with golf clubs.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of meth after police searched the property and found the illegal stash.

Police were first called to the property at 11am on Friday to reports of the men fighting with golf clubs.

Police found four AR15 firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition. Photo / NZ Police

The officers spotted drugs on site and when they did a full search found four AR15 firearms; more than 400 rounds of ammunition, 2kg of meth an an estimated $2.5m in cash.

Detective senior sergeant Roger Small said it was a significant find.

"The methamphetamine found has an estimated street value of $2 million and would have had a devastating impact on our community if it had made its way to users."

He said the impact of meth went beyond the users, but to their loved ones as well.

"It causes a huge amount of harm to the users' loved ones, as well as being a driver of numerous other crimes in our communities as a result of users trying to fund their habits."

The man who has been charged in relation to the find is due to appear in Waitakere District Court today.