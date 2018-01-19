People are scouring northeast Hamilton and a boat has been deployed along the Waikato River as the search for an elderly man enters its fifth day.

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen on January 15. The Hamilton man has mild dementia and has been described as frail. His absence is causing extreme concern for police and his family.

Constable Sean Keeley said in a statement today the search would be expanded outside the suburb of Flagstaff, where the search had been focused for the past four days.

This morning some 40 New Zealand Land Search and Rescue volunteers, including groups from Auckland, Tauranga and Rotorua, have resumed the search.

The Hamilton police boat would also be out on the Waikato River this morning.

Keeley said Stirling was known to hitch a ride from time to time.

"We know it's possible he may have hitchhiked somewhere, including outside of Hamilton."

He said if anyone had given a ride to someone matching Stirling's description to contact police on 111.

Keeley also urged residents to keep an eye out for the elderly man and contact police if they saw him.

"We urge people in Hamilton to again check their backyards, sheds and other outbuildings in case Mr Stirling has taken shelter there," he said.

"We are working hard to locate Raymond and even the smallest piece of information could help, so please don't hesitate to contact us."