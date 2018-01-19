A young man has been left critically injured after his motorbike and a car collided near Stillwater north of Auckland.

The head-on collision took place on Duck Creek Rd around 5pm.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman said that the man suffered multiple injuries and was aged in his 20s.

He said the rescue helicopter responded to a callout around 5.30pm.

A St John spokesman told the Herald they were first called about the accident at 5.11pm, with an ambulance arriving at 5.36pm.

The man was treated by ambulance and rescue helicopter crew before he was taken by ambulance to Auckland City Hospital.