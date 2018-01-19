Traffic is building on Auckland's Southern Motorway heading southbound after a crash blocked several lanes near Penrose bridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported that two of three lanes heading southbound were blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 3.45pm and was cleared by 5.10pm.

All lanes are now open, but the transport agency says to expect long delays from the CBD.

Motorists are being asked to avoid this area as it will take some time to clear the vehicles and for traffic to begin to flow again.

Meanwhie, another significant crash is blocking the right-hand southbound lane of the Southern Motorway.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said that a car had rolled.

He said no one was injured in the incident that occurred just before 6pm.

The transport agency asks that motorists please pass with care and expect further delays.