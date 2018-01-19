Photos of a meth lab that was discovered by police this week show glass bongs and equipment used to make methamphetamine scattered in the Auckland house.

Two people have been arrested after the discovery during a raid of the methamphetamine lab in Auckland on Wednesday.

Photos show a number of glass jars, jugs, dirty towels and hand shovels spread across every surface of the house.

Chemicals and equipment found in a methamphetamine manufacturing lab following a police raid in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Chemicals including acetone were shown to be in the house where champagne cork cages and beer bottle lids were scattered across the benchtops.

Gas lighters, plastic chopping boards and portable hotplates were also spotted in the drug lab.

An Apple computer, camera lens, fidget spinners, funnels and boxes were spread throughout the Auckland house.

Avondale police Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Sami said officers searched properties in Mt Roskill and Albany this morning and uncovered a large, active clandestine lab at one of them.

"This was a complex lab in operation that was used for the purpose of manufacturing methamphetamine, which as we know causes significant harm in our community," he said.

A 35-year-old man from Albany and a 26-year-old man from Auckland Central have both been charged with multiple offences relating to the manufacturing, possession and supply of methamphetamine.

Sami said he wanted to reassure the community that the police would continue to actively seek out those responsible for making and supplying this harmful drug and hold them to account to keep communities safe.

The two men appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

