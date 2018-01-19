Police are seeking a heavily tattooed and "dangerous" man with gang connections.

Shannon Watene, 38, is wanted for driving-related offences and failing to appear yesterday at the Manukau District Court.

Auckland City Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin said police would also like to speak to him about other matters.

"Watene is actively avoiding police. [He] has gang connections and is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, please call 111 immediately."

Advertisement

Watene is 174cm tall and of solid build. He has the word "notorious" tattooed on his face.

Watene is believed to be driving a 2010 blue Holden Commodore, registration FML689. Photo / Supplied

He is believed to be driving a 2010 blue Holden Commodore, registration FML689 and is likely to be in central Auckland or Counties Manukau.

• Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin on (09) 302 6557 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.