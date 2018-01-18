A shirtless man was one of two people who robbed a Waikato dairy before attacking and injuring the shopkeeper.

Police today released the image of the man wanted in relation to the aggravated robbery at Meremere Superette and Takeaways on Thursday morning.

Two men, one without a shirt, went into the store at 11.30am armed with knives. The men threatening the worker and his daughter and the store worker received deep cuts to hand and head in the ensuing tussle. He was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The daughter was uninjured.

The shopkeeper suffered several lacerations after receiving blows to his forearms and head from the offenders, say police.

Detective Julie Cowley of Huntly CIB said the offenders took off in an electric blue Ford Falcon with two white stripes, and a rear spoiler. It was possibly a 2014-2016 model.

Anyone with information is urged to phone (07) 858 6200 or email Julie.Cowley@police.govt.nz.