Three people have been injured, one critically, in a crash northeast of Whangarei.

Police said the accident happened at around 2.15pm on Ngunguru Rd, between Coalhill Lane and Waipoka Rd.

One person was critically injured, another seriously injured and a third suffered moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance tweeted that three vehicles attended the scene, and transported the three people to Whangarei Hospital.

The crash is understood to have involved two cars.

Police said the road was closed for about an hour, before being opened to one lane.

The road was reopened completely at about 3.45pm.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.