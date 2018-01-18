Two thieves who entered the Meremere Superette and Takeaways threatened the shopkeeper and his daughter before demanding money and cigarettes.

The incident took place today around 11.30am, with a struggle breaking out between the shopkeeper and the male offenders, who were armed with knives.

The shopkeeper suffered several lacerations after receiving blows to his forearms and head from the offenders, say police.

He is in a moderate to serious condition and was en-route to Middlemore hospital to receive treatment. The daughter was unhurt in the attack.

Following the incident the offenders have left the store and got into an electric-blue coloured Ford Falcon.

The vehicle also had a spoiler and white strips along the side. The offenders drove off from the scene at speed.

Police are seeking further information on the offenders' descriptions. A scene examination is also under way.

They ask that anyone from the public who may have seen the attack, or seen the vehicle in the vicinity around the time, to contact them.

Those who have information or who spot the vehicle are encouraged to contact their local police, or call 111 immediately.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.