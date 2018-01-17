New Zealand's White Ribbon charity has deleted and apologised for an article shared on its Facebook and Twitter pages, which followers have slammed as "victim blaming".

The charity posted a New York Times article, titled "Aziz Ansari Is Guilty. Of Not Being a Mind Reader" to its Facebook page and Twitter feed around midday today.

The article was an opinion piece written about an encounter an American woman had with comedian Aziz Ansari, in which she alleges she was pressured into having sex with him.

Apologies. White Ribbon placed a post about Aziz Ansari on this site with the aim of having a discussion on what is a... Posted by White Ribbon New Zealand on Tuesday, 16 January 2018

The article, as it were shared by White Ribbon New Zealand, was accompanied by a quote from the piece.

"The feminist answer is to push for a culture in which boys and young men are taught that sex does not have to be pursued like they're in a porn film, and one in which girls and young women are empowered to be bolder, braver and louder about what they want.

"The insidious attempt by some women to criminalise awkward, gross and entitled sex takes some women back to the days of smelling salts and fainting couches.

"That's somewhere I, for one, don't want to go."

Both posts attracted comments from outraged social media users, calling out the charity for sharing something seemingly out of line with its brand.

"Surely as an anti-violence against women movement you're posting this as an example of victim-blaming, minimisation, and denial," one Twitter user wrote.

"Why are you endorsing this dishonest and revictimising column by this professional reactionary?" wrote another.

The post was deleted from White Ribbon New Zealand's Facebook page early this evening and was replaced by an apology from the charity.

"White Ribbon placed a post about Aziz Ansari on this site with the aim of having a discussion on what is a very important subject," it said.

"There should have been more context provided and we have taken down the post as we do not want to appear to be victim blaming. We are very sorry, that is certainly not our aim."

The original post, complete with its link to the New York Times article, remained on their Twitter account.

Facebook users had hit out against the charity once again on the apology post, calling for a review of its social media management.

The Herald has approached White Ribbon New Zealand for comment.