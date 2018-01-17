A 63-year-old man has been to hospital after becoming impaled on a metal rod at a work site in Dunedin, Fairfax Media has reported.

The contractor fell while working at a steep residential site on Fea St, Dalmore, just after 4pm on Wednesday.

The rod is understood to have pinned the man by the thigh, Fairfax Media reported.

Emergency services worked to free the man from a ravine, and he was moved by emergency services using a stokes basket.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe New Zealand had been notified.