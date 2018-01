The right-hand lane of the Southern Motorway heading southbound was temporarily blocked following a crash this afternoon.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reports incident took place on SH1 southbound after Tecoma St around 2.55pm.

The crash was cleared by 3.10pm but delays should be expected with traffic heavy from Market Rd to Tecoma St.

The transport agency said traffic was heavy southboung from the CBD to Ellerslie, and again through Manukau after two separate crashes.

Advertisement

Southern Mwy is heavy southbound from CBD to Ellerslie and again thru Manukau area after two separate earlier crashes. See congestion for yourself via online traffic cameras: https://t.co/i6pInoDkF5 and allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1tyEmzpAlj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 17, 2018