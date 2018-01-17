A 17-year-old girl has admitted stealing a police car and crashing it into a street sign, two fences and a parked car that shunted into two more cars.

Lexus Alicia Rosemary Nelson was drunk when she took an opportunity on December 28 while being left alone in a police car to climb into the front seat, lock the doors and speed off.

The unlicensed Rotorua teen appeared in the Rotorua District Court today when she entered guilty pleas to five charges.

She told police she took the patrol car to distract officers who were dealing with her male associate, who was not co-operating with police.

Nelson pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, careless driving, driving while prohibited and driving with excess blood alcohol. She also pleaded guilty to an unrelated burglary charge.

A police summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Nelson and a male associate were picked up by police on December 28 about 12.25am from a house on Spinel Pl. Police intended to take the pair home to family.

The man did not co-operate with police throughout the trip.

Police stopped the vehicle on Gem St and attempted to speak with him but the heavily intoxicated man continued in the same manner, the summary said.

While police were outside the car, Nelson locked the doors and got behind the wheel and drove at speed towards Clayton Rd.

She drove over a speed hump and the car left the road and on to the footpath where it hit a street school sign, causing significant damage to the vehicle and sign.

The summary said evidence from the scene indicated she had then lost control, crossing the centre of the road and mounting the kerb on the opposite side.

She sped through two front residential fences and crashed into a Honda car parked in a driveway.

The Honda was pushed into two other cars in an enclosed garage, causing significant damage to all vehicles.

Nelson ran from the police car and was later found by police hiding behind a house on Spinel Pl.

Blood tests showed she had 98 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

Nelson's lawyer, Dafydd Malcolm, told Judge Phillip Cooper his client was now under the wing of a local refuge that was ensuring she was being kept busy and out of trouble.

Malcolm asked her bail continue until she was sentenced.

The judge agreed and remanded her on continued bail until March 23.

It is the second time in three months a teen has stolen a police car in the region.

Maaki Te Kuirau Emery, 18, is in custody and will be sentenced next Tuesday. He admitted dangerous driving and escaping police custody after stealing a police car in Murupara on October 17.