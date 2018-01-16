Storm clouds are looming as the latest spell of bad weather bears down on the country. Motorists in parched regions are being told to be wary of roads turning to skating rinks.

Brisk winds are beginning to sweep over the top of the country and rain is poised to hit western regions of both islands this morning.

Western and northern districts of both islands are bracing for a deluge in coming days, when up to 240mm of rain is expected in parts of the South Island and 150mm at the top of the country.

Rain is coming! Many places will see rain today, with heavy rain warnings out for parts of Westland, Nelson and Northland (https://t.co/Sd5C6lrsSL). Eastern areas will see much less rain, and not in Hawkes Bay/ Gisborne until tomorrow. ^TA pic.twitter.com/sLUJNrYf0Q — MetService (@MetService) January 16, 2018

Motorists driving on rain-slicked roads in areas that haven't seen rain for weeks are being told to watch for "summer ice" as dust and oil build-up combined with rain cause tyres to lose traction on the greasy surface.

Ferries crossing Auckland's Hauraki Gulf are cancelled until further notice as conditions are too stormy for safe travel.

Please be advised that due to weather conditions, all Gulf Harbour ferry services will be operated by bus until further notice. The bus from Auckland will be departing outside the Pier 1 bus bay, and the bus from Gulf Harbour will be departing from Pier Z (near the carpark). pic.twitter.com/JyhGOrnavK — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 16, 2018

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Northland, Nelson and Westland as the front moves slowly across the country today and tomorrow. Watches are in place for northern Westland, Buller, northern Marlborough and Mt Taranaki.

The heaviest rain is expected in the Westland ranges south of Otira, and Nelson from Motueka westwards. Up 240mm will fall in the coming 24 hours.

It's also likely to get extremely heavy at the top of the country, where up to 150mm is expected to drench Kaikohe north from this evening.

Other western regions will descend into dampness. Much of the North Island will get drenched as the wet weather moves east on Thursday and Friday.

MetService said although it was expected to be a wet week for many, eastern regions in the South Island remained sheltered by the Southern Alps. Canterbury was only expected to be sprinkled with a few mid-week showers at most.

Rain is forecast in the next 24 hours for several areas across Otago. The area has been dry for several weeks now and this could result in “summer ice” conditions making roads in the area slippery. Please keep your speeds down and take care.

More info - https://t.co/jBHBe88DLq — NZTA Otago/Southland (@NZTAOS) January 16, 2018

The country would also be buffeted by strong northerly winds, particularly about coastal areas.



Today's forecast

Whangarei: Showers, strong northeasterly winds. 25C

Auckland: Showers, strong northeasterly winds. 20C

Hamilton: Cloudy, gusty northeasterly winds. 24C

Tauranga: Showers, northeasterly winds. 23C

Napier: Fine, gusty northeasterly winds. 27C

Wellington: Evening rain, northerly winds. 23C

Christchurch: Cloud, northeasterly winds. 26C

Dunedin: Light rain, northeasterly winds. 26C