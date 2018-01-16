One person is seriously injured and three others were taken to hospital after a blaze ripped through a home in South Auckland.

Fire and Emergency northern shift operations manager Megan Ruru said fire broke out in the home on Robertson Rd, Mangere East, about 6.10pm yesterday.

The back half of the property was engulfed by flames, she said.

One person suffered serious burns and was taken to Middlemore Hospital and

St John Ambulance said three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a house in Edgecumbe was saved from serious damage after an adjoining garage and workshop caught alight about 12.50am.

Ruru said firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading but the large four-bedroom home was left smokelogged.

The workshop and garage were badly damaged.

One fire crew was still at the property and fire investigators would be probing the cause of the blaze.