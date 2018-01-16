It has been one year since 75-year-old Pat Wearn went missing after going out for her daily walk.

It was 12.30pm on January 16, 2017 when the elderly North Shore woman set off from her Caversham Dr home in Torbay for her walk around the seaside suburb, wearing light blue three-quarter-length pants, a patterned top and sandals.

Unbeknownst to her husband John, who waited at home, this would be the last time he or anyone else would see Wearn - a woman described as kind and generous and a dedicated church-goer.

Later that afternoon, Waitemata Police said they were worried about Wearn's whereabouts because of her Alzheimer's.

Advertisement

Pat Wearn went missing after going for her daily walk, friends lay flowers where she was last seen. Photograph / Doug Sherring

At the spot in Torbay where she went missing, a vigil began tonight in her honour to reflect on the person she was and remember the community that came together.

Around 16 people gather in a stoic fashion hugging and exchanging memories.

Members of her church share recollections with the group of how sweet a woman she was.

Pat Wearn with her son Andy before she went missing from Torbay. Photo / File

Others who did not know her personally are also in attendance, haunted by the place they scoured so many times to no avail.

A moment is chosen and everyone bows their heads in silence.

"You feel like you have failed," notes Emma Sweetman, a local who did not know her.

"You can't take the dogs for a walk and you can't take the kids anywhere without remembering."

Felicity Heaven, who helped co-ordinate the community search effort outside of the police and SAR searches, said it was unsettling to be back at the spot where she had gone missing. Heaven had since moved away from the area.

"This time last year we were all out searching."

Flowers were laid at the last spot Pat Wearn was seen on January 16 2017. Photograph / Doug Sherring

There was still no clue as to why she went missing, she said.

"I think she was disoriented, she had walked the block a million times, sometimes twice a day."

Although the search was long over there was "still hope when there is no body".

Mike Little, a member of Wearn's church, said the family held a private event to remember her.

"Pat is part of our home group. To see the whole community come together ... the family is taken aback by how much effort was put in," Little said.

"We should remember this day forever, to lose a friend, or someone you don't know [but] you've seen on a lamp post. We continue to pray for her and the family. Comfort for the family is so important."

The amount of man hours that went into the search was unbelievable, he said.

"People didn't give up hope. It brought the community together."

Wearn was a "very precious soul" said Jenny Kennedy, another church member.

"She was a great friend and an amazing person:, Gisela Taylor, a personal friend of Wearn said.

"We try to explain to the little ones where she is, my granddaughter still asks where she is."

Taylor, her granddaughter and Wearn often had lunch together.

Gemma Cappel, another person who died not know Wearn but helped co-ordinate her search through a Facebook group, said it felt weird to come back.