A body has been found in the central Auckland suburb of Parnell.

A witness said what looked like a body was visible on the sand at Judges Bay, covered by a blanket.

Police and ambulance had attended but only the undertaker and a few police were still at the scene, he said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance at a sudden death in the Judges Bay area.

It was not believed to be suspicious.

The death would be referred to the coroner, she said.