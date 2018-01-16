Wynyard Quarter on the Auckland waterfront, where the first residents moved in just before Christmas, will soon have a new $14 million wastewater system.



Watercare's wastewater pump station and pipeline project in Wynyard Quarter is on track for completion in March.



The project will service the regeneration project to the west of downtown Auckland, where the council's Panuku Development Auckland has partnered with Willis Bond & Co to deliver 500 homes.



The first stage of the new Wynyard Central precinct offers a mix of free-stranding pavilions, eight townhouses and 80 apartments with retail space on the ground floor.

It's been six years since the opening up of the western edge of Auckland's waterfront in August 2011, and the completion of stage one of what is New Zealand's largest urban regeneration project outside of Christchurch.

Work on the large underground tank, new pump station that will store 400,000 litres of wastewater and associated pipework began in November 2015 to keep up with current development and future growth.



The 10.5m structure has curved walls to reflect the nearby silo stacks that have become a popular feature at Wynyard Quarter.