A serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck temporarily closed the Southern Motorway heading northbound past Papakura.

The crash scene has now been cleared but motorists should expect significant delays heading north and southbound.

A police spokesperson said they were in attendance and that the motorway was closed northbound between Karaka and Takanini for a short time.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reporting that the crash occurred around 3.10pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
ARE YOU STUCK IN TRAFFIC? EMAIL THE HERALD

The agency says that a trail of cars is backing up to Drury.

As of 3.35pm both lanes of SH1 were temporarily closed by police.

"The road isn't expected to be closed for a significant amount of time however motorists can expect delays," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the transport agency asks that motorists please avoid the area.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY

Crashed car ends up in Waipukurau farm pond

16 Jan, 2018 7:00am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Bad smash near Warkworth leaves four hurt

16 Jan, 2018 12:47pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Boy, 5, hit by car on Te Puke's main street

16 Jan, 2018 11:38am
Quick Read