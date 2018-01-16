A serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck temporarily closed the Southern Motorway heading northbound past Papakura.

The crash scene has now been cleared but motorists should expect significant delays heading north and southbound.

A police spokesperson said they were in attendance and that the motorway was closed northbound between Karaka and Takanini for a short time.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is reporting that the crash occurred around 3.10pm.

The agency says that a trail of cars is backing up to Drury.

As of 3.35pm both lanes of SH1 were temporarily closed by police.

"The road isn't expected to be closed for a significant amount of time however motorists can expect delays," a police spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the transport agency asks that motorists please avoid the area.