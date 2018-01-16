The Government is giving about $280,000 to restore three historic buildings: a 150-year-old pub in Hurunui, a 130-year-old building in Oamaru, and 92-year-old buildings in Petone.

The funding, announced by Culture, Arts and Heritage Minister Jacinda Ardern today, are part of the latest round of Heritage Equip (the Heritage Earthquake Upgrade Incentive Programme) funding.

The Hurunui Hotel, built in 1868, is a category one historic place and had stonework damaged in the Kaikoura earthquakes. It will be given $132,503 to repair the layers of local, hand-hewn limestone blocks packed with a mixture of tussock, clay and lime.

"Heritage buildings like the Hurunui pub bring the past to life," Ardern said.

"For many rural communities they are an impressive backdrop to everyday activities, reconfigured as shops, offices or restaurants. I am sure locals and visitors alike will be pleased to see the pub up and running again."



The Marshall Building in historic Tees St, Oamaru, will receive $48,000. Designed in the 1880s by architectural firm Forrester and Lemon, it features an ornate façade which, along with a parapet, will be braced and secured.

Once strengthened, the building will be converted into accommodation for visitors to Oamaru.

The William Gray Young-designed buildings in Petone's Jackson Street Historic Area will receive $100,000. The two connected buildings date back to 1926 and will have bracing work done.

They will provide both retail and residential space once they have been upgraded.

The Heritage Equip fund assists private owners of heritage buildings throughout New Zealand to maintain and keep them safe.

It has supported 16 projects with a total of $3.1 million in grants since it was established in Budget 2016.

Applications for the next funding round close on 28 March.