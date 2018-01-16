A family is appealing for help finding a pensioner with dementia who has gone missing.

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen in the Halcione Close area in Flagstaff, Hamilton about 7pm yesterday, police said.

The man's family and police were both concerned for his wellbeing because he suffered from mild dementia.

Stirling is described as being slim and of frail build.

He was likely to be on foot or could be hitchhiking and police urged people to check their properties, sheds and out-buildings for him.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 111.