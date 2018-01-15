Supermarket staff knew something was wrong when an 88-year-old woman came in asking for a $1200 iTunes gift card.

Staff at Havelock North New World asked the woman about the unusual request, quickly discovered it was a scam and called police, Fairfax reported.

The woman received a call from an Auckland number telling her she had $6000 in unclaimed pension but that she had to provide her bank account details and an iTunes card with $1200 on it to claim it.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart told Fairfax the woman's bank accounts were frozen and her cards cancelled as a precaution.

"The iTunes cards seem to be a pretty common currency for the scammers. Fortunately we became aware of this case before any funds were lost. The potential for loss was huge," he said.

He said there had been a report of similar scams in Gisborne, and other parts of the country.

Anyone targeted by a scam should report it immediately by contacting police or visiting Consumer Protection's Scamwatch website, he said.