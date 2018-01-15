A pizza delivery man was attacked and robbed by a group of boys late last night.

A group of four or five male offenders called in a pizza order to be delivered to the Quality Inn Hotel on Hastings St before waiting for the 22-year-old delivery driver to arrive.

Arriving at the scene about 11pm, the delivery man was threatened by an offender with a weapon and was physically assaulted on the footpath.

One of the offenders entered the victim's car and took his cell phone, the pizza and cash.

The victim was later treated for minor injuries.

The offenders initially ran towards The Warehouse driveway before heading in the direction of the RSA building on the corner of Hasting and Vauiter streets, police said.

At least two of them were using push scooters, one of which was recovered by police.

Detective Seargeant Craig Vining said police believed the group to be aged between 12 and 16 years old.

"We are working hard to quickly identify these boys and ensure others are not at risk.

A scooters one of the offenders is believed to have used. Photo / New Zealand Police

"We ask that anyone who may recognise the scooter in the attached photo or can tell us who it belongs to contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700," he said.

Local premises in the area had been contacted for their CCTV footage.

Vining said information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.