A man who allegedly robbed a Christchurch bar with a firearm is wanted by police.

The aggravated robbery took place at Trevino's tavern early on Sunday morning.

Police are continuing to make inquiries about the robbery but are asking for the help of the public in the investigation.

Shortly after midnight the man walked into the bar with a firearm, allegedly threatened an employee and took off with stolen cash.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man and ask that anyone who might know who he is, or have any other valuable information about the incident, to get in touch with Christchurch police on 03 363 7400.

They would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 11pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

"Please don't hesitate to contact us, your small bit of information might help with the investigation," Detective Senior Seargeant Mark Worner said.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.