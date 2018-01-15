A truck carrying coal has rolled on to two cars in Tauranga at a major intersection but amazingly no one has been injured.

Traffic is backed up at The Lakes roundabout on SH29a and SH36 after a truck lost its load on coal, rolling onto two cars. Photo/George Novak

The intersection of State Highway 29a and SH36 at The Lakes roundabout has been partially closed as emergency services respond to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 2.12pm.

"There is quite a bit of coal on the road. Traffic can get around but it's very slow and there will be delays."

The truck's cab and front trailer were still upright but the rear trailer had rolled onto two cars, she said.

Luckily, neither the driver of the truck nor the occupants of the cars was injured, she said.