A Kiwi Trade Me user is looking to flog off a piece of "haunted" artwork after witnessing a string of "unexplained" activities inside their home.

The painting of a Soul Bowl was purchased in a Pauanui antique store, but the art owner suspects "something came into the house with it."

Taking to Trade Me, the seller wrote: "Creepy painting, comes with its own shadow person.

"Purchased in Pauanui at Antique shop, suspect it is haunted, not cursed but suspect something came into the house with it."

The painting, described as "haunted", is being sold after the owner witnessed a number of spooky activities since bringing the painting home. Photo / Heylin, Trade Me

But it was the multiple unexplained incidents that spooked the seller.

She explained that the painting fell off the wall one night while experiencing other paranormal events.

"Another night a shadowy figure was cast (moving) from the upstairs room window where painting is hung (no one in room)", the seller wrote.

The painting was purchased at a Pauanui antique shop. Photo / Heylin, Trade Me

After further investigation "my own shadow was cast onto the driveway when I looked out the window ... creepy ... partner asleep and no one else in house.

"Selling as it's just too creepy to have.

"Great for someone who is interested in the paranormal."

The starting price for the "Haunted painting" is $40.

The bidding closes on Friday, January 19 at 5.14pm.