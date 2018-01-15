Police are investigating potential sightings of a missing French tourist in the lower North Island, some distance from where he was reportedly last seen in Hawke's Bay.

Pierre Paludet was last confirmed seen with his car at a beach car park at Haumoana, Hawke's Bay, on Friday morning.

In a statement, police said new information had been received from members of the public, via Facebook and in person at police stations.

These include potential sightings elsewhere in the lower North Island, outside of Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

The statement said police have been in touch with French authorities, who have also been of assistance.