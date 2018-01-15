A baby girl was critically injured after falling from a North Canterbury playground at the weekend.

The 11-month-old was transported by ambulance from Amberley Medical Centre to Christchurch Hospital on Sunday afternoon, a St John spokesman confirmed.

The baby fell off some play equipment at the Glenmark Playcentre around lunchtime.

She was then transferred to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

St John was first notified about the incident at 12.23pm and dropped the girl off at the hospital at 1.53pm.

The girl was in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson confirmed police attended the Glenmark Playcentre on Sunday evening and today after a child reportedly fell from some play equipment yesterday.

"Our role was to assist at the scene by providing information to medical staff about the layout of the playground," Anderson said.

Glenmark Playcentre declined to comment when approached by the Herald and Auckland District Health Board said it was unable to provide a condition update on the young girl at this stage.