NCEA results are out tomorrow - but exam authorities won't say exactly what time results will be online in case everyone tries to look at the same time.

NZ Qualifications Authority deputy chief executive Kristine Kilkelly said the results were normally released in the morning of the release day.

"We appreciate that students want to view their NCEA results as soon as possible, so we release results as soon as our system preparations and testing are completed – usually in the morning of results release day," she said.

"We also provide an extended call centre service to respond to student inquiries throughout the day."

But the agency tweeted: "Remember, we're unable to provide details about the time of release."

Last year the NZQA website struggled to cope on release day, advising students: "We are currently experiencing heavy load on our website. Apologies to all affected. Please try again shortly."

Meanwhile the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) is reminding students to check their eligibility for the Labour Government's new "fees-free" policy for anyone planning their first year of tertiary study or industry training this year.



Chief executive Tim Fowler said it was not too late for people to take up the opportunity of fees-free study in 2018, but students and trainees need to act soon.



"TEC is running a short information campaign about fees-free education starting today. Look out for ads in national newspapers and on social media over the next week or so," he said.

"The aim of the campaign is to make sure those considering tertiary level study for the first time are well informed about Fees Free so they can make the best decisions about their future learning.



"But people will need to act soon to ensure their Fees Free eligibility is processed in time to complete enrolment for many qualifications and courses starting in 2018. I recommend people visit FeesFree.govt.nz for full details.



"Broadly, if you're a New Zealander who finished school in 2017, or if you will finish school during 2018, you qualify for a year of fees-free provider-based tertiary education or two years of industry training in 2018.



"And Fees Free is an opportunity for adults as well as school leavers. So if you're not a recent school leaver, but you've done less than half a year of tertiary education or training (including tertiary study overseas), you may also qualify.



"Fees Free covers industry training and apprenticeships, as well as qualifications and courses run by universities, wānanga, polytechnics and private training establishments."