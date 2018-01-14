Many Kiwis believe the world loves New Zealand.

Our pristine beaches and Hobbiton film set are something to celebrate.

But it has now been revealed what Americans really think of us.

And while some of it would make you giggle, a number of New Zealanders aren't happy at the findings.

Entitled "worthless observations from an American tourist", one US citizen took to Reddit to detail his time in New Zealand, including mass culture shock and trying to understand how Kiwis talk.

In the thread, he discussed our food choices, fashion sense, our language and "lack of black people".

Here are his top observations:

"Kiwis really love to say 'aw yee?' and 'yea yea yea', which together comprise 25% of the Kiwi language.

"You guys loved lord of the rings so much you put the Tower in the middle of Auckland.

"You guys don't have any Black people, except for the one homeless guy I saw rapping outside McDonald's in Wellington.

"Most New Zealand houses come in one shape and size, which is about two trailer homes side by side. There are no second floors in your homes. Many of your more rural homes are identical to those in West Virginia. They are almost purposely anti-architectural. (the homes are actually extremely comfy and I love the design).

"For some reason you guys love coffee and are really good at it. The best latte of my life was on a ferry (or as you guys call it, a fee ree), it was honestly amazing.

"You do not have one one-hundredth of the homeless problem as in the States. Wellington seemed like the most liveable city in the entire world. In the States, especially San Francisco and New York, you usually can't go two blocks without seeing a drug addict on the streets - but yours are all absolutely pristine.

"Fish and chips are really good, and also chips are just really big French fries.

"Your internet is really, really, really, really bad. Most cafes in the US, as well as accommodations, give you fast internet for free. You guys are like 1/4th as fast, and you have to pay.

"Your public libraries are really, really, really, really f***ing nice. I've never been in a public library in a city with young white people inside, and it was nice to see. You also had cafes and what looked like attendants, and the bathrooms were even clean. I cannot describe my jealousy.

"Maybe it was because you were all on holiday, but I didn't see any fashion -- everything was for function and comfort. This was pretty cool to see."

He also took the time to make fun of the people of Rotorua with a quirky question about the locals.

Pohutu geyser, Whakarewarewa thermal valley, Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

"When people born in Rotorua live abroad and smell rotten eggs, do they get nostalgic?" he wrote.

A number of Kiwis appeared to be offended by the poster's controversial opinions.

One Kiwi responded to the man's "lack of black people" comment, writing: "NZ didn't tend to import slaves from Africa, so that's not surprising."

Another wrote: "Any and all failings of this country (New Zealand) are neutralised by the fact that you guys pronounce Craig 'Creg'."

Another offended Kiwi said "What on Earth did I just read? Oh yeah, a pointless wall of text that would have been better suited to staying inside your head."

A number of people defended New Zealand's casual fashion, with one person taking aim at America's lack of classy clothing.

"Kinda objecting to the point about fashion bc my favourite thing about going to the US is that everyone looks like shit and can't judge my outfits."