Jacinda Ardern has weighed in on Donald Trump's "shithole" comment, labelling the outburst as offensive.

Ardern made her thoughts known about the American President's latest slip up in various interviews on Monday morning.

Trump made headlines last week after he insulted immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries during a meeting with lawmakers in the Oval Office.

Trump grew frustrated when they floated restoring protections for immigrants from these countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said.

He later denied using the word "shithole", but numerous lawmakers - both Democrats and Republicans - confirmed he did.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Trump would need to be genuine about an apology to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

Trump's comments revived racism accusations against him, roiled immigration talks and set off international outrage.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch, Ardern said there was no other way to describe the comments other than offensive.

"I was actually thinking this morning, what would New Zealand do if we were labelled in that way?

"I think, because he was referring both to the place and the people, we would rightly be offended by that," she said.

"It is particularly difficult for the American representatives in those countries. They have rebuffed the President's statements pretty firmly and for good reason."

When asked if Trump should issue an apology for his statement, Ardern said any apology would need to be genuine.

"But the issue is he seems to have said it multi times so clearly he believes what he has said, so I am not sure whether or not you will see an apology come out of him," she said.

Earlier on The AM Show Ardern was pressed by host Duncan Garner as to whether she believes the US President is a racist.

Adern neither confirmed nor denied but said, "Some have described it that way. I know the African nations in particular have described it in that way... There's no doubt those are offensive remarks."

She told Garner she wouldn't let the President's offensive language get in the way of New Zealand's relationship with the US.

"America always goes beyond one person. I'm mindful of that."