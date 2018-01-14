North Shore residents travelling by ferry to work from Devonport face delays with the service down to one vessel.

Auckland Transport has tweeted that some services are cancelled due to the breakdown of one of its two ferries operating there during peak hours.

The cancellations are for services operating between 7am and 8.45am between Devonport and Auckland City.

"Please be advised that due to a vessel break down following services are cancelled. AKL-DEV - 0700,0730,0800,0830. DEV-AKL - 0715,0745,0815,0845," the agency said.