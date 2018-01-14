One person is dead after a crash involving two cars and a logging truck on State Highway 1 South of Sanson in the Manawatu Region.

The fatality was the sole occupant of one of the cars, a police media spokesperson said.

The driver of the truck has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Occupants of the second car are uninjured.

The road is currently blocked and will stay blocked for some time as the serious crash unit investigates the scene.

The crash occurred at 4.45pm, 10km south of Sanson, and traffic diversions are in place at the intersections of SH1 Taikorea Rd and SH1 Milner Rd.

Four fire crews attended, a Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.