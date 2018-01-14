Four crews are battling a fire which has engulfed a house in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn this afternoon.

The house, measuring 10m by 10m, is "totally involved in fire", Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Megan Ruru said.

"An internal search has been carried out and all are accounted for," she said.

"They're now just trying to extinguished the fire."

The first call from a member of the public came at 4.09pm, she said.

Police were also at the scene but Ruru did not know whether the fire was causing traffic issues on Rata St, which is a main thoroughfare.