A quiet street in suburban Auckland received a rude awakening this morning when a car crashed into and flipped another vehicle, leaving it upside down in the middle of the road.

A resident on Sandringham's Begbie Place said she was woken up just before 7.30am by a loud noise, which she described as sounding like a skip bin being dropped.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said it was a big thud.

"It woke me up and I ran next door to the neighbours," she said.

Outside, she said there were lots of people milling around a small red car which had no one in it.

"I was standing there thinking 'how the hell did the car come to be upside down in the middle of the road?'".

The woman was told by a neighbour that a green car beside the red vehicle had crashed into the latter, causing it to flip upside down.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened around 7.30 this morning. Photo / Supplied

Police were at the scene as well as a St John Ambulance crew, she said, though the occupant of the car that had crashed managed to get out of their car.

The person did not have any serious injuries and no one was transported to hospital following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified just before 7.30 about a car that had rolled on Begbie Place.

There was no information on hand about how many people were in the car, or who was injured.