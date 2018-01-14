Workers at a Christchurch bar are being offered counselling after an armed robbery overnight.

A man burst into Trevinos Bar and Restaurant on Riccarton Rd around midnight, carrying a gun.

Trevinos owner Marty Fuller said staff were in the process of cleaning up, and did everything by the book, so thankfully no one was hurt.

"He possessed a firearm - asked where the duty manager was, who happened to be in the office. And just forced her to open the safe and took what he could.

"It was all over very quickly but it was obviously traumatic for the staff involved."

Fuller says the man took a reasonable amount of cash.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage.

The gunman was wearing jeans, a black hooded jacket, and a ski glove on his left hand.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or saw something that might help, is being urged to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.